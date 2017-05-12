App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 11, 2017 10:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nitin Castings' board meeting held on May 27, 2017

This is to inform that pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) & (e) of the Listing Regulations, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 3.30 p.m.

Nitin Castings' board meeting held on May 27, 2017
This is to inform that pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) & (e) of the Listing Regulations, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 3.30 p.m. at Company's corporate office to consider and approve inter alia the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017, to recommend payment of equity dividend for the Financial year 2016-17 and Any other matter with the permission of chair. Further the trading window as described in Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, for dealing in securities of the Company will remain closed from May 24, 2017 to till the expiry of 48 hours of publication of financial Results to the stock exchanges for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2017 for all the Designated employees / Directors of the Company.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.