Nitin Castings' board meeting held on May 27, 2017

This is to inform that pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) & (e) of the Listing Regulations, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 3.30 p.m. at Company's corporate office to consider and approve inter alia the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017, to recommend payment of equity dividend for the Financial year 2016-17 and Any other matter with the permission of chair. Further the trading window as described in Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, for dealing in securities of the Company will remain closed from May 24, 2017 to till the expiry of 48 hours of publication of financial Results to the stock exchanges for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2017 for all the Designated employees / Directors of the Company.Source : BSE