Apr 27, 2017 10:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Nitesh Estates' board meeting on May 27, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on SATURDAY, THE 27TH MAY, 2017 inter alia, to consider and approve the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE