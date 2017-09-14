Sep 14, 2017 10:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Nitesh Estates' appoints Nitesh Shetty as Chairman & MD
The Board of Directors at their meeting held today have approved Re-Appointment of Mr. Nitesh Shetty as Chairman and Managing Director and remuneration payable to him for a period of three years from December 15, 2017 to December 14, 2020.
The Board of Directors at their meeting held today have approved the following:
Source : BSE