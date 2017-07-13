App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jul 13, 2017 12:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nitesh Estates acquires another 50% ownership of Courtyard Construction

Pleased to announce that Nitesh Estates has acquired remaining 50 percent ownership of Courtyard Construction Private Limited (CCPL), thereby making CCPL a 100% wholly owned subsidiary.

In 2010 Nitesh Estates Limited had acquired 50% ownership in Courtyard Construction Private Limited (CCPL).

This gives 100% ownership of prime land parcel of 21,000 Sq.ft situated in Cunningham Road, Bangalore, owned by CCPL.

The Company will be launching its Luxury Residential Project shortly, which will garner Rs 110 Cr topline revenue over next 24 months.

We request you to take on record this significant announcement.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

