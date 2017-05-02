App
May 02, 2017 08:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nishtha Finance's board meeting on May 30, 2017

Nishtha Finance And Investment (India) Limited (hereinafter referred as Company) would like to update BSE Limited (hereinafter referred as the Stock Exchange) that the meeting of the its Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 30th Day of May 2017

Nishtha Finance's board meeting on May 30, 2017
In reference to the captioned subject and in accordance with regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015, We, Nishtha Finance And Investment (India) Limited (hereinafter referred as Company) would like to update BSE Limited (hereinafter referred as the Stock Exchange) that the meeting of the its Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 30th Day of May 2017 at 4:00 PM at its registered office situated at 45A, First Floor, Main Road, Hasanpur, I.P. Extension, New Delhi 110092. The agenda of the meeting is as follows: 1. To consider and discuss; audited financial results for quarter ended on 31.03.2017 and if thought fit to approve the same. 2. To take any other matter at the discretion of the Chairperson subject to consent given by majority of board of directors.Source : BSE

