you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 25, 2017 11:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nirlon to consider dividend

The Board of Directors of the Company may consider a proposal for recommendation of dividend for the financial year 2016-17 at their meeting to be held on Thursday, April 27, 2017, at 4.00 p.m. subject to shareholders' approval at the Company's ensuing Annual General Meeting, and also subject to the provisions of the Income Tax Act.

tags #Announcements

