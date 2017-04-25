Apr 25, 2017 11:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Nirlon to consider dividend
The Board of Directors of the Company may consider a proposal for recommendation of dividend for the financial year 2016-17 at their meeting to be held on Thursday, April 27, 2017, at 4.00 p.m. subject to shareholders' approval at the Company's ensuing Annual General Meeting, and also subject to the provisions of the Income Tax Act.
