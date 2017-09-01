App
Sep 01, 2017 02:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nirav Commercial: Outcome of AGM

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A in Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby enclose the summary of the proceeding of the Thirty-Second Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 12.30 pm at Maheshwari Pragati Mandal – Mumbai' 1st floor, Maheshwari Bhavan, 603, Jagannath Shankar Seth Mar

Nirav Commercial: Outcome of AGM
Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A in Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby enclose the summary of the proceeding of the Thirty-Second Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 12.30 pm at Maheshwari Pragati Mandal – Mumbai' 1st floor, Maheshwari Bhavan, 603, Jagannath Shankar Seth Marg, Chira Bazar, Marine Lines (East), Mumbai-400002.

