Aug 28, 2017 09:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nimbus Projects: Outcome of board meeting

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 25th August, 2017 pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015

1.Approved Date of Closure of the Share Transfer Books & Register of Members is from Wednesday, the 20th September, 2017 to Wednesday, the 27th September, 2017 (both day inclusive) pursuant to Regulation 42 of Listing Regulations.

2.Approved Notice of the ensuing Annual General Meeting along with Boards' Report for the Financial Year ended 2016-17.

3.The Twenty Fourth (24th) Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Wednesday, the 27th day of September, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. at 'The Golden Palms Hotel and Spa', situated at Plot-6C, Community Centre, Opp. East Delhi Police Headquarters Patparganj, I.P. Extension, Delhi-110092.

4.Appointment of Mr. Kapil Dev Vashisth, Practicing Company Secretary, Delhi as Scrutinizer for the 24th AGM (e-voting & ballot process).
