Nile's board meeting on May 29, 2017

A meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 29th May, 2017 (Monday), inter alia, to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017. Further, in compliance with the Company's ‘Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading' formed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015, the Trading Window will remain close from 15th May to 31st May, 2017 (both days inclusive) for Directors, Designated employees, and their dependents and family members, in connection with the declaration of audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE