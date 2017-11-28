Nilachal Refractories - Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform you that Mr. Tej Bahadur Singh, Non-Executive Independent Director has decided to resign from the Company and has accordingly submitted his resignation.
The Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, has accepted his resignation and consented to relieve him of his responsibilities with effect from 28th November, 2017.
This is for your information and record
Source : BSE
