Sep 14, 2017 01:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Nila Infra: Outcome of board meeting
Nila Infrastructures Limited has informed BSE that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on September 14, 2017 has approved the Un-audited financial results for the first quarter ended on June 30, 2017.
