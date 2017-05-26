Nila Infrastructures: Outcome of board meeting

Nila Infrastructures Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors, at their meeting held on Friday, May 26, 2017, has approved the Audited financial statements and reports thereon for the financial year ended on March 31, 2017;financial results for the quarter/ year ended on march 31, 2017;Recommended final dividend of Rs. 0.11 per share (11%} on equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended on March 31, 2017; and Reappointed Mr. Manoj B. Vadodaria as the Chairman and Managing Director for a further period of 5 (five} year w.e.f June 01, 2017.Source : BSE