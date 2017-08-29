Nikki Global: Outcome of board meeting

1. Approved The Draft of Director's Report of the Company for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2017 and took note of the Financial Statements.2. Approved the draft of notice calling Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on September 29, 2017 & Authorized Mr. Ashesh Agarwal, Managing Director of the Company to issue notice to all the Shareholders of the Company.3. Discussed and approved all other matters as contained in Notice of Annual General Meeting in detail and also approved appointment of Ms. Neha Jain as Scrutinizer, who has given her consent to act as such for E-Voting (include remote e-voting) and Poll conducted at Annual General Meeting in fair and transparent manner.4. Approved the draft calendar of events of ensuing Annual General Meeting.The information contained in this letter /outcome is also available on the Company's website www.nikkiglobal.comSource : BSE