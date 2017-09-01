Nikki Globals' AGM held on September 29, 2017

It is to inform you that the 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Friday, September 29, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Mehta Farm, Village Chhawla, beyond BSF Camp, Rajkhari, Nazabgarh Road, New Delhi - 110071 to transact the businesses as mentioned in the Notice of AGM dated 29th August, 2017.we enclose herewith Annual Report of the Company for the financial year ended on 31.03.2017 containing Notice of AGM, Proxy Form, Attendance Slip and Route Map.Source : BSE