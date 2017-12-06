Nikhil Adhesives' board meeting on December 14, 2017

Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement), 2015 this is to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on THURSDAY, 14TH DECEMBER, 2017 at 315, The Summit Business Bay, Andheri Kurla Road, Andheri (E), Mumbai - 400093 inter alia to consider & approve the Un- Audited Standalone Financial Result of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended on 30th September, 2017.Further in view of ensuring Board Meeting and in terms of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015 the 'Trading Window' in respect of dealing in Equity Shares of the Company will remain closed for all the Directors/Officers/Designated Employees/Connected Persons and their relatives with effect from 10th December, 2017 till 16th December, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE