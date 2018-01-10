Nikhil Adhesives' board meeting on January 15, 2018

In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 15th January, 2018 at 4.00 p.m.at our administrative office at 315, The Summit - Business Bay, Behind Guru Nanak Petrol Pump, Opp. Cinemax, Andheri- Kurla Road, Andheri East, Mumbai - 400093 to inter-alia consider the proposal for issuance of Equity Shares on preferential basis to non-promoters in accordance with Chapter VII of the Security and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2009 as amended from time to time.In terms of the Company's Code of practices & procedures for fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information along with Code of Internal procedures and code of Conduct of prevention of Insider Trading pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window of the Company shall remain closed from 10th January 2018 to 17th January 2018 (both days inclusive).Take note of the above on your records and oblige.Source : BSE