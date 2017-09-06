Nikhil Adhesive's AGM held on September 28, 2017

We would like to inform that the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company for the year 2016-17 will be held on Thursday, 28th September, 2017 at 11:00 AM at registered office of the Company at Shreeji Industrial Estate, College Road, Vadkun, Dahanu-401602 Maharashtra to transact the business stated out in the notice of the 31st AGM annexed herewith.You are requested to kindly take above information on your records.Source : BSE