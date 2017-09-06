App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 06, 2017 08:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nikhil Adhesive's AGM held on September 28, 2017
We would like to inform that the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company for the year 2016-17 will be held on Thursday, 28th September, 2017 at 11:00 AM at registered office of the Company at Shreeji Industrial Estate, College Road, Vadkun, Dahanu-401602 Maharashtra to transact the business stated out in the notice of the 31st AGM annexed herewith.
Source : BSE

#Announcements

