May 05, 2017 03:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
NIIT Technologies recommends final dividend
NIIT Technologies Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on May 05, 2017, inter alia, has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 12.50/- per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each. The Dividend, if approved by the Members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting shall be paid within 30 days of the declaration of the dividend.Source : BSE