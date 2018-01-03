NIIT's board meeting on January 23, 2018

Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 to transact, inter-alia, consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2017.Further, as per the Company's Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading By Insiders, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed for the Directors, Key Managerial Person and Designated Persons of the Company covered under the said Code from January 03, 2018 to January 25, 2018 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE