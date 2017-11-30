App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 30, 2017 02:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nidhi Granites - Outcome of board meeting

We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, 30th November, 2017 which commenced at 11.30 a.m. and concluded at 1.00 p.m.

 
 
We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, 30th November, 2017 which commenced at 11.30 a.m. and concluded at 1.00 p.m. have inter alia approved the following:

1. Un-audited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half year ended 30th September, 2017 for the F.Y. 2017-2018 together with Limited Review Report by the Auditors pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 (LODR);
2. Convening the Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Members of the Company on Monday, 8th January, 2018 for appointment of M/s. S. K. Masand & Co., Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditors of the Company to fill the casual vacancy caused by the resignation of M/s. K. N. Gandhi & Co., Chartered Accountants, existing Statutory Auditors of the Company;
Source : BSE
