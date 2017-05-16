Nidhi Granites' board meeting on May 29, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that '01/2017-18' Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, the 29th May, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. at its Registered Office at 9, Popat Bapa Shopping Centre 2nd Floor, Station Road, Santacruz West Mumbai 400054, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE