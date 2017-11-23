App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 23, 2017 08:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nidhi Granites' board meeting on November 30, 2017

We hereby inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, November 30, 2017 at 11:30 a.m.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 30th November, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. at its Registered Office at 9, Popat Bapa Shopping Centre 2nd Floor, Station Road, Santacruz West Mumbai 400054, inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Second Quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2017.Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

President Kovind approves ordinance on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

President Kovind approves ordinance on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Time to spot multibaggers in logistics sector? Top 5 stocks to look at

Time to spot multibaggers in logistics sector? Top 5 stocks to look at

BNP Paribas cautiously optimistic on India; top 12 bottom-up stock ideas up for grabs

BNP Paribas cautiously optimistic on India; top 12 bottom-up stock ideas up for grabs

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.