Nidhi Granites' AGM held on September 28, 2017

Pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith Notice of 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, 28th September, 2017 at 11.00 a.m. at the registered Office of the Company at 9, Popat Bapa Shopping Centre, 2nd Floor, Station Road, Santacruz (West), Mumbai - 400 054.Source : BSE