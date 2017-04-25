Nicco Uco Fin's appoints Lakshmi Narain Kaul as additional director

Sub: Appointment of Mr. L N Kaul as an Additional Director and Managing Director of the company This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held today appointed Mr. Lakshmi Narain Kaul (DIN 00198692) as an Additional Director and also the Managing Director of the Company for three years with effect from 1st May 2017 subject to the approval of the Members by a special resolution in a General Meeting and also subject to the approval by the Central Government.Source : BSE