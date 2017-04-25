App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 24, 2017 09:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nicco Uco Fin's appoints Lakshmi Narain Kaul as additional director

This is to inform that the board of directors of the company at their meeting held today and appointed Mr. Lakshmi Narain Kaul as an Additional Director and also the Managing Director of the Company.

Nicco Uco Fin's appoints Lakshmi Narain Kaul as additional director
Sub: Appointment of Mr. L N Kaul as an Additional Director and Managing Director of the company This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held today appointed Mr. Lakshmi Narain Kaul (DIN 00198692) as an Additional Director and also the Managing Director of the Company for three years with effect from 1st May 2017 subject to the approval of the Members by a special resolution in a General Meeting and also subject to the approval by the Central Government.Source : BSE

