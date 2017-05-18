Nicco Uco Financial Services' board meeting on May 18, 2017

18.5.2017 BSE Ltd. Floor 25, P J Towers, Dalal Street Mumbai - 400 001 --------------------- Dear Sir, Re : Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, the 29th May,2017 Kindly note that a Board Meeting has been convened on Monday,, the 29th May,2017 at its Registered Office at 'Nicco House' 2 Hare Street, Kolkata 700 001 inter-alia to consider and take on record the Audited fourth quarter result and Audited Financial Results of the company for the year ended 31st March, 2017. As required, we are arranging to release appropriate advertisement in the papers – one in English and the other in Bengali. Thanking you, Yours faithfully, For NICCO UCO ALLIANCE CREDIT LTD S.S.MAJUMDAR COMPANY SECRETARYSource : BSE