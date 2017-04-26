Nicco Parks to consider dividend

We write to inform you that in compliance with Regulation 29(1)(a) & Regulation 29(1)(e) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 10th day of May, 2017, inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record, the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & year ended on 31st March, 2017. At this meeting the Board may also consider the recommendation of Final Dividend on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE