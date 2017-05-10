May 10, 2017 03:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Nicco Parks approves dividend
Board of Directors has recommended a Final Dividend at the rate of 15 percent (Rs. 0.15 per share) on the face value of the equity shares (Rs. 1/- face value) for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2017.
Board of Directors has recommended a Final Dividend at the rate of 15% (Rs. 0.15 per share) on the face value of the equity shares (Rs. 1/- face value) for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE