NHPC to consider Q3 results & interim dividend on Feb 12, 2018

NHPC Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on February 12, 2018, inter alia, to consider the unaudited financial results of Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2017 (Q3) and declaration of interim dividend for the FY 2017-18.
NHPC Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on February 12, 2018, inter alia, to consider the unaudited financial results of Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2017 (Q3) and declaration of interim dividend for the FY 2017-18.Source : BSE