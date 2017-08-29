Aug 28, 2017 09:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
NHC Foods: Outcome of board meeting
With a view to reduce administrative cost & have better administrative control over the manufacturing activities, the Board of Directors have decided to sell Pardi Factory and Admin Office at Santacruz (East) Mumbai and locate the same under one roof at Vashi, Navi Mumbai. However the same is subject to the approval of shareholders through postal ballot to be held shortly.
Source : BSE
