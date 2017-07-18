Jul 18, 2017 08:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
NHC Foods: Outcome of board meeting
NHC Foods has informed that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 18th July, 2017, have decided to hold 25th Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company on Saturday, September 30, 2017 at the registered office of the Company at 9.00 a.m.
