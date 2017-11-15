App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 14, 2017 01:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NG Industries - Outcome of board meeting

Outcome of Board meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)Regulation, 2015.

 
 
Outcome of Board meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)Regulation, 2015.

At 13:12 hrs NG Industries was quoting at Rs 75.00, down Rs 0.30, or 0.40 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 99.50 and 52-week low Rs 65.00 on 28 July, 2017 and 23 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 24.62 percent below its 52-week high and 15.38 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 25.13 crore Source : BSE
