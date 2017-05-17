App
May 17, 2017

Neycer India's board meeting on May 30, 2017

Board meeting convened on 30th May to consider audited financial results for the quarter ended 31st March 2017 along with statement of assets and liabilities

Board meeting convened on 30th May to consider a)audited financial results for the quarter ended 31st March 2017 along with statement of assets and liabilities b)to consider and approve the audited balance sheet as at 31st March 2017 and the P & L and notes on accounts, together with the auditor's report thereon c) that the trading window shall remain closed from 20th May 2017 to 31st March 2017 (both days inclusive) for the above purposeSource : BSE

