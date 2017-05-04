App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 04, 2017 03:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Next Mediaworks: Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors ('Board') of the Company, at its meeting held on 04th May, 2017.

Next Mediaworks: Outcome of board meeting
Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('LODR Regulations 2015'), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors ('Board') of the Company, at its meeting held on 04th May, 2017 which commenced at 9.30 and concluded at 4.15 pm has approved the Audited Annual Accounts (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2017. The said results were duly reviewed by the Audit Committee. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the LODR Regulations 2015, please find enclosed the following documents: (a)Press Release in respect of the Audited Financial Results of the Company for year ended 31st March, 2017; (b)Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for year ended 31st March, 2017; (c)Statement of Assets and Liabilities for half year ended 31st March, 2017; Kindly note that the audit report submitted by the Statutory Auditors on the annual financial results of the Company (Standalone & Consolidated) for the year ended 31st March 2017 do not contain modified opinion.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.