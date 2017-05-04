Next Mediaworks: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('LODR Regulations 2015'), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors ('Board') of the Company, at its meeting held on 04th May, 2017 which commenced at 9.30 and concluded at 4.15 pm has approved the Audited Annual Accounts (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2017. The said results were duly reviewed by the Audit Committee. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the LODR Regulations 2015, please find enclosed the following documents: (a)Press Release in respect of the Audited Financial Results of the Company for year ended 31st March, 2017; (b)Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for year ended 31st March, 2017; (c)Statement of Assets and Liabilities for half year ended 31st March, 2017; Kindly note that the audit report submitted by the Statutory Auditors on the annual financial results of the Company (Standalone & Consolidated) for the year ended 31st March 2017 do not contain modified opinion.Source : BSE