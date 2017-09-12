Sep 11, 2017 11:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Next Mediaworks: Outcome of AGM
We kindly want to inform you that the 36th Adjourned Annual General Meeting of Next Mediaworks Limited held on Monday, September 11, 2017 at 3.00 p.m.
As required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the proceedings of the 36th Adjourned Annual General Meeting of Next Mediaworks Limited held on Monday, September 11, 2017 at 3.00 p.m. at Hall of Harmony, Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli, Mumbai-400018.
Kindly take the above on record.
Source : BSE
