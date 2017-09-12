App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 11, 2017 11:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Next Mediaworks: Outcome of AGM

We kindly want to inform you that the 36th Adjourned Annual General Meeting of Next Mediaworks Limited held on Monday, September 11, 2017 at 3.00 p.m.

Next Mediaworks: Outcome of AGM
As required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the proceedings of the 36th Adjourned Annual General Meeting of Next Mediaworks Limited held on Monday, September 11, 2017 at 3.00 p.m. at Hall of Harmony, Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli, Mumbai-400018.

Kindly take the above on record.
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.