Aug 31, 2017 12:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
New Light Apparels' AGM on September 26, 2017
Please find enclosed herewith Notice of the 22nd Annual General Meeting of the Company, scheduled to be held on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at 11.00 A.M. (IST) at GC-24, 1st FLOOR, SHIVAJI ENCLAVE, RAJA GARDEN, NEW DELHI - 110027
