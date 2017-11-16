New India Assurance Company: Outcome of board meeting

The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today has approved the payment of interim dividend of ? 3.75 per equity share of face value of ? 5 each, which will be paid to such Members whose name shall appear in the Company's Register of Members as on record date December 1, 2017.
The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today has approved the payment of interim dividend of ? 3.75 per equity share of face value of ? 5 each, which will be paid to such Members whose name shall appear in the Company's Register of Members as on record date December 1, 2017 as well as to those beneficial holders as registered in the records of Depositories on the Record dateSource : BSE