Announcements
Jan 11, 2018 11:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Neuland Laboratories to consider December quarter results on February 2, 2018

Enclosed herewith the copies of newspaper publication on January 11, 2018, of the Notice of the meeting of Board of directors scheduled to be held on Friday, February 2, 2018, inter-alia, to consider and take on record the Un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2017Source : BSE
