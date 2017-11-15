Neuland Laboratories' board meeting on November 22, 2017

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, November 22, 2017, inter-alia to consider and take on record the Un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.The Company is availing extension of one month, i.e., until December 14, 2017 for submitting the financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 to the listed entities vide SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 Dated July 5, 2016 in this regard.Further, please note that as per the provisions of the Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading of the Company, the Trading Window for transactions in shares of the Company has been closed from November 9, 2017 till November 24, 2017 (both days inclusive), and will be re-opened on November 25, 2017, inter alia, for the purpose of announcement of the Un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.Source : BSE