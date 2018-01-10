Neuland Laboratories' board meeting on February 02, 2018

A meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, February 2, 2018, inter-alia to consider and take on record the Un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.We would like to further inform that as per the provisions of the Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading of the Company, the Trading Window for transactions in shares of the Company is closed from January 10, 2018 to February 4, 2018 (both days inclusive) and will be re-opened on February 5, 2018, inter alia, for the purpose of announcement of the Un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2017Source : BSE