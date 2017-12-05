Neuland Laboratories' AGM on December 28, 2017

As already informed, the Thirty Third Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, December 28, 2017, 2.30 p.m at Grand Ball Room, Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. A copy of the Notice of the Annual General Meeting is enclosed herewith in accordance with Regulation 30(12).
As already informed, the Thirty Third Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, December 28, 2017, 2.30 p.m at Grand Ball Room, Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.
A copy of the Notice of the Annual General Meeting is enclosed herewith in accordance with Regulation 30(12).
Source : BSE
A copy of the Notice of the Annual General Meeting is enclosed herewith in accordance with Regulation 30(12).
Source : BSE