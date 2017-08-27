Neuland Laboratories' board meeting on September 11, 2017

A meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, September 11, 2017, inter-alia to consider and take on record the Un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2017As per the provisions of the Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading of the Company, the Trading Window for transactions in shares of the Company is closed from August 24, 2017 to September 13, 2017 (both days inclusive) and will be re-opened on September 14, 2017, inter alia, for the purpose of announcement of the Un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.Source : BSE