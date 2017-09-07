Neueon Towers' AGM held on September 29, 2017

Dear Sir/Madam,Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are hereby enclosing the notice of AGM of the Company to be held on Friday, 29th September, 2017 at 04:00 p.m. at Survey No. 321, Turkala Khanapur Village, Hatnur Mandal, Sanga Reddy District-502296, Telangana, India to transact the businesses as detailed in the said Notice.Further, we have provided the facility to vote by electronic means (remote e-voting) on all resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM to its members. remote e-voting will commence at 09:00 a.m. on 25th Sept, 2017 and end at 05:00 p.m. on 28th September,2017As required under Section 91 of Companies Act, 2013 and applicable regulations the Register of members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed as mentioned below:Security Code-532887, Security Type-Equity Shares, Date of Book Closure-28th September, 2017, Purpose- AGMngKindly take the above on record.Thanking You,Source : BSE