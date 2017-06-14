App
Jun 14, 2017 05:25 PM IST

Network: Outcome of Board Meeting

Network has informed that the board of directors of the company at its meeting held on 14th June 2017, has issued 49148498 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each, in terms of Scheme of Reduction of the Share Capital of the company reducing the paid up value of each Equity Share of the company from Rs. 10 per share to Rs. 2 per share duly approved.

Network: Outcome of Board Meeting
In terms of the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements),Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you, d that the board of directors of the company at its meeting held on 14th June 2017, has issued 49148498 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each, fully paid, in lieu of 49148498 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each, in terms of Scheme of Reduction of the Share Capital of the company reducing the paid up value of each Equity Share of the company from Rs. 10 per share to Rs. 2 per shareuly approved National Company Law Tribunal, New Delhi.Source : BSE

