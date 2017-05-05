May 05, 2017 03:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Network's board meeting on May 13, 2017
As required under regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 it is hereby informed that, a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 13th March 2017 at 03:00 P.M. to inter-alia consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2017.Source : BSE