Network 18 Independent Director's Prasoon Joshi resigns

Sub : Resignation of Mr. Prasoon Joshi as Director of the CompanyDear Sir,We would like to inform you that Mr. Prasoon Joshi, Independent Director, has expressed his inability to continue on the Board of the Company, considering his new responsibilities.Accordingly, he ceases to be an Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. September 13, 2017.You are requested to take the same on record.Source : BSE