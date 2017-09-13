Sep 13, 2017 10:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Network 18 Independent Director's Prasoon Joshi resigns
We would like to inform you that Mr. Prasoon Joshi, Independent Director, has expressed his inability to continue on the Board of the Company, considering his new responsibilities. Accordingly, he ceases to be an Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. September 13, 2017.
Sub : Resignation of Mr. Prasoon Joshi as Director of the Company
Dear Sir,
We would like to inform you that Mr. Prasoon Joshi, Independent Director, has expressed his inability to continue on the Board of the Company, considering his new responsibilities.
Accordingly, he ceases to be an Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. September 13, 2017.
You are requested to take the same on record.
Source : BSE
