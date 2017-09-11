Netvista Information Technology's AGM on September 30, 2017

We are pleased to submit copy of notice of the 24th Annual General Meeting of our company to be held on September 30th, 2017, at 2:30 PM at the 407, ROYAL CRESCENT, ANDHERI WEST, MUMBAI-400 053, MAHARASHTRAAs per Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015, the cut off date for the purpose of 24th Annual General Meeting is 23rd September 2017 and the date of Book Closure shall be from September 24, 2017 to September 30, 2017 (both days inclusive)Source : BSE