Nettlinx's board meeting on May 30, 2017

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 23, 2017 01:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Notice is hereby given that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the company scheduled to be held at 04.00 P.M on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 at Hyderabad, to consider, approve and take on record the standalone and consolidated Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended 31.03.2017.

This is to inform you that Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with PART A of Schedule III of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Notice is hereby given that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the company scheduled to be held at 04.00 P.M on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 at Hyderabad, inter alia, to consider the following: l. To consider, approve and take on record the standalone and consolidated Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended 31.03.2017. 2. To take a note of Audit Report for the Year Ended 31.03.2017. We request you to please take note of the same. Thanking You.Source : BSE

