May 23, 2017 01:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Nettlinx's board meeting on May 30, 2017
This is to inform you that Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with PART A of Schedule III of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Notice is hereby given that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the company scheduled to be held at 04.00 P.M on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 at Hyderabad, inter alia, to consider the following: l. To consider, approve and take on record the standalone and consolidated Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended 31.03.2017. 2. To take a note of Audit Report for the Year Ended 31.03.2017. We request you to please take note of the same. Thanking You.Source : BSE