Nettlinx's board meeting on September 8, 2017

This is to inform you that Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with PART A of Schedule III of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Notice is hereby given that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the company scheduled to be held at 04.00 P.M on Friday, 08th September, 2017 at Hyderabad, to consider, approve and take on record the resignation of Mr.Rohith Loka Reddy as Managing Director and Director.Source : BSE