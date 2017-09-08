Nettlinx's board meeting cancelled

Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with PART A of Schedule III of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and with reference to pre-intimation notice given by the Company to the Exchange for holding the (03/2017-2018) meeting of the Board of Directors of the company on Friday, the 08th September, 2017 at 04.00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company, It is hereby inform that the meeting has been cancelled due to withdrawal of resignation by Mr.Rohith Loka Reddy and shall continue his position as Managing Director and Director of the company.Source : BSE