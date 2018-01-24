Netlink Solutions to consider buyback of equity shares

Netlink Solutions India Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on February 09, 2018, inter alia, to consider and approve, the following:
1. Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Quarter ended December 31, 2017.
2. To consider the proposal for buyback of equity shares of die Company, subject to requisite approvals.
